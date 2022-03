Linell "Bill" Sanders

MIAMI, Fla. -- Bishop Linell "Bill" Sanders, 86, died on Aug. 26, 2021, in Miami, Florida.

Funeral and final burial services for Bishop Sanders are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the St. Matthew Church of Deliverance in Denmark.

All COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions will be observed and masks are required.