Lizzie "Dot" Gadson
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
2857 Cleveland Street
Elloree, SC

Lizzie 'Dot' Gadson

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Lizzie "Dot" Gadson, 79, of Elloree, will be held at noon Saturday Oct. 2, 2021, at Felderville AME Church Cemetery, Santee, with the Rev. Johnny R. Byrd, pastor, and the Rev. Helen G. Zeigler officiating.

COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for persons attending the services.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving visitors at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via [email protected] Friends may also call the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Sep. 27 to Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your lost the family are in our prayers from the Shingle O'Cain , Abraham , Guinyard and Moore family
Thello Thello / mary
Friend
November 5, 2021
My condolences to the family
Blondell Hanks
October 4, 2021
In this time of sorrow, we the STOKES FAMILY REUNION committee and members would like to extend to you our sincere condolences...
May the Lord comfort each of you and your love ones during this time.
Angela Shuler
Family
October 4, 2021
Love you, my cousin and my friend. You are missed. Our loss is heaven's gain.
Dianne Sumpter
Family
October 2, 2021
My condolences to the entire family.y prayers are with you during this period of bereavement May God bless you as you Celebrate the life Mrs. Dot
Love Bonnie


Lavonda Riggins
Family
October 2, 2021
Sorry for your loss praying for the family
Jeannette Odoms
October 1, 2021
Love Kevyn's family
September 30, 2021
