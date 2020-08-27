Lizzie J. Butler

BRANCHVILLE -- Lizzie J. Butler of 131 Lannie St., gained her heavenly wings Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Calhoun Convalescent Center, St. Matthews, at the age of 93.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, in the Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery, Branchville, with the Rev. Vernon Blanchard, pastor, officiating.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Owens Funeral Home, Branchville.

Pallbearers will be Rockim Williams, CoriJion Williams, Shakeem Williams, Terell Goldsmith, Darryl Jr. Sanders, Teijion Williams, Aaron Rivers, Treyon Goldsmith, Saadia King and Charles Jenkins Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Aidan Corbett, Ian Corbett and Sa'Rion Guinyard.

She was born in Branchville to the late Clarence (Mary) James on May 17, 1927. She was very loving, outspoken, nurturing and wise beyond her years.

She was educated in the Branchville school system. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Lizzie was a devoted, outstanding active member of Canaan Baptist Church. She was a part of many organizations within the church, such as Pastor Assistance, Usher Board, Kitchen Committee and groundskeeper.

She enjoyed fishing, baking, gardening and making family and friends laugh.

She worked at Orangeburg Convalescent Home, Orangeburg, for many years until retirement. She also performed environmental services to those in need within the community of Branchville.

Lizzie is what most people called her, but she was well known at "Bugs Bunny" to the grands. She believed in helping all those she encountered. She was loved by the people of Branchville.

Lizzie was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Butler Sr.; son Clarence Butler Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Shelton Williams and Na'Ja Sanders; and two sisters, Rosa L. Berry and Geneva Johnson.

She will be sadly missed by loving immediate and extended family members, including her daughter, Vernell B. Williams of Orangeburg; Sammie L. Butler (Patricia) of Branchville; a sister, Mary Brooks of Brooklyn, New York; eight grandchildren, Reginald L. Butler (Yolanda) of Columbia, Sally Bookhart (Sammie) of Walterboro, Monica McNeil-Jenkins (Charle) of New York, Terrance McNeil (Gwen) of St. George, Keisha Schuler (Terry) of Orangeburg, Dorothy Bowman (Marion Jr.) of Branchville, Petriana Sanders of Orangeburg, and Pamela Corbett-DeCaprio (Jon) of Taylors; a devoted sister-in-law, Alice Butler of Branchville; and special caregivers Vivian Fogle and Calhoun Convalescent Center.

Owens Funeral Home, Branchville, is in charge of arrangements.