Lizzie Moorer
FUNERAL HOME
Al Jenkins Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2396 Russell St
Orangeburg, SC

Lizzie Moorer

ORANGEBURG -- Lizzie Moorer, 82, of 2434 Old Cameron Road, passed June 22, 2021.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at St. Paul AME Church, Cameron, with the Rev. Andrew Jordan, pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Moorer will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service.

Public visitation, following COVID-19 guidelines, will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will be accepting visitors, with face mask required, at the residence of her daughter, Drusilla Holman, 148 Whistletop Lane, Orangeburg, or telephone (803) 387-4578. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Funeral services provided by:
Al Jenkins Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Drusilla, Condolences to you and your family. Praying for strength during this difficult time. Jackie Conner Gordon and family
Jackie Conner Gordon
July 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family on the loss of a wonderful lady may you find comfort during this sad occasion lend toward God for all your strength.
Louise Plush
Work
June 26, 2021
Sincere prayers and condolences for the loss of your mother Mrs.Moorer. I remember her growing up in Brookdale.
William Davis
June 25, 2021
I'm sorry for your loss. I will miss her because she was just like a mother to me and my heart goes out to the family.
Clarence Frazier JR
June 25, 2021
