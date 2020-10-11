Lottie Reed Simmons

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Lottie Reed Simmons, 72, of 101 Airy Hall Drive, Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughters, Valarie Reed at 803-596-8659 and Rhoda Simmons at 803-391-9028, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.