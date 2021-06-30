Menu
Louella Spellman
FUNERAL HOME
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Ehrhardt
2515 Lowcounty Highway
Ehrhardt, SC

Louella Spellman

BAMBERG -- Louella Spellman, 66, 439 North St, Bamberg, formerly of Ehrhardt, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Pruitt Health of Bamberg

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, in the Rizer Chapel United Methodist Church cemetery , Ehrhardt.

The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at the Brice Herndon Funeral Home of Ehrhardt.

The family and the funeral home has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Ehrhardt
2515 Lowcounty Highway, Ehrhardt, SC
Jul
1
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Rizer Chapel United Methodist Church cemetery
Ehrhardt, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Ehrhardt
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Ehrhardt.
Condolences to the Kearse and Spellman Families during this time of bereavement. Peace
Patricia Harley
Work
July 1, 2021
Sincere Heartfelt Condolences to the bereaved family of Ms. Louella. Brenda, Mary,and Emma I send prayers and love during this time of sorrow.
Renne Brown
Friend
July 1, 2021
