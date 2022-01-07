Louie Whetsell Argoe

ORANGEBURG -- Louie Whetsell Argoe, 75, passed away on Jan. 4, 2022.

He was a lifelong resident of Orangeburg and was the son of the late O. Aubrey Argoe and Cehoy Tarrant Argoe. He graduated from Orangeburg High School and attended Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia, and Southern Methodist College in Orangeburg. He was a partner with his father in the Argoe Trucking Company and Argoe Livestock Company for many years. After his father's death, he was employed by Davis Orangeburg Toyota and its predecessor Toyota dealerships, until his retirement.

He was a member of First Southern Methodist Church and sang in the choir. His excellent tenor voice was heard in the Orangeburg High School chorus and on stage in C. Frederic Ulmer's operettas. He enjoyed hunting and playing golf. The mountains of North Carolina were a favorite place to visit and go camping with his sons. He loved horses, and he and his favorite, a quarter horse named Buck, competed and won ribbons in a number of barrel racing events.

He is survived by his two sons, Jesse R. Argoe and Joshua A. Argoe, a grandson, Easton A. Argoe, and an expected-in-May grandson whose arrival he was happily anticipating and who will be named Hampton A. Argoe, all of Orangeburg; two sisters, Ann A. Birch of Columbia, and Brenda K. Argoe of Moore; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 2 o'clock p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at First Southern Methodist Church, 2456 Broughton St., Orangeburg. Beginning at noon, the family will greet friends prior to the service in the church reception hall.

Thompson Funeral Home in Orangeburg is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201 (billygraham.org/give/give-online) or a charity of one's choice.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.