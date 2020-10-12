Louis Johnston Utsey

ADVANCE, N.C. -- Mr. Louis Johnston Utsey, of Advance, North Carolina, the very definition of a kind-hearted man of integrity who lived out his faith in Jesus Christ, entered Heaven on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Pastor Gary Chapman had once said, "Live your life so that any day will be a good place to stop." And God chose to call Louis homeward from the Oak Valley golf course where he was relishing time with close friends. He was born in his favorite season of the year, Oct. 22, 1950, in St. George, South Carolina, to Carlisle Louis Utsey and Sabie Johnston Utsey. He enjoyed a small town community and excelled in sports. While in high school, he met Susan Evans of Orangeburg, South Carolina, over a glass of lemonade, and this relationship flourished as he completed the College of Pharmacy at the University of South Carolina. Louis and Susan married on Oct. 13, 1973. They lived in their own way until blessedly yielding to Christ at age of 42 and finding profound, settled satisfaction as Jesus reoriented their lives.

Louis will be remembered by everyone who knew him for his generous spirit, sense of humor, willingness to pray with others, and his infectious hospitality. A golf buddy said that Louis lived his life with a Christian witness rarely equaled. He delighted in studying and teaching God's Word. He was a member of Grace Bible Church where he served as a deacon and in other capacities. Professionally, he was blessed with a 41-year career in pharmacy, nurturing hundreds of relationships and strengthening the health of many.

Most recently he savored retirement to the point of wearing his LL Bean bedroom slippers into the grocery store, just because he could. He could build a computer, cook fabulous foods, and produce a flowerbed of beauty. A familiar sight in Advance was Louis's little white pickup truck with the salvation message on the tailgate. He wanted others to know the blessings of trusting Christ. Louis was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William Carlisle Utsey.

Surviving are his wife, Susan Evans Utsey of Advance; sister-in-law, Mary Harley Utsey of St. George, South Carolina; nieces, Christi Utsey Arroyo of St. George and Carla Alicia Utsey, also of St. George.

A host of dear and close friends rise up and call Louis one of the finest men they have known, all because of what Jesus has done in his heart. It is good to mark a life well-lived.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Grace Bible Church, 3904 Woodview Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106.

A graveside celebration of life in the Lord will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Westlawn Gardens of Memory, 6135 Ridgecrest Point, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Pastors Rich Powell, Dwight Ball and Bobby Locklear will officiate.

You are welcome to bring a chair to the graveside area. Thank you for observing social distancing and wearing a mask. Please consider memorials made to Grace Bible Church, 3904 Woodview Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 or to The Cove, The Billy Graham Training Center, 1 Porters Cove Road, Asheville, NC 28805. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

On Dec. 2, 2019, Louis wrote some words that are poignant: I have always been grateful to God for the love of my life, Susan Janice Evans Utsey. Susan has always been a blessing, encourager, study-mate, teacher, and buddy. My life's desire is that you know Jesus the way that Susan and I do. May God prosper and protect you in all things for His Glory. God blesses, Louis. So the most important question of your life: Are you saved? God says that all people need a righteousness which is not our own. And He offers this gift. Romans 3:22-24 explains that it comes from God, through personal faith in Jesus Christ to all who believe. Louis would say surely you realize you are a sinner. Just take God at His word, call on Him, and receive forgiveness and eternal life. God's power will save you, keep you, and enable you to live a victorious Christian life.

This is what you saw in Louis. He lived and talked for God. And now he is more alive than ever. All Praise Rising to God!