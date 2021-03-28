Menu
Lucille Ravenell
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
2857 Cleveland Street
Elloree, SC

Lucille Ravenell

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Lucille Ravenell, 92, of 507 Mt. Olive Road, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Dantzler Cemetery, Mt. Olive Road, Santee. There will also be viewing prior to the graveside service from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Masks will be required for persons attending the services.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving visitors at the residence; however, you may contact her son Ed Lee Ravenell at 803-496-3812, or the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family via: [email protected]

Friends may also call the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home - Elloree
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
14 Entries
Auntie Lucille we will truly miss you the children and grandchildren of late Mozella Davis. My mama parent the late Carrie Lou Davis and Prilou Davis.
jeanette griffin
Family
April 3, 2021
MY HEARTFELT SYMPATHY TO THE FAMILY OF MOTHER RAVENELL. GOD'S BLESSINGS TO EACH OF YOU.
Diana 'Ann' Mack
April 1, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Auntie Lucille will be greatly missed.
We love you all! The Children of the late Henry Smalls and Lizzie Davis Smalls
Annette Russell
Family
March 31, 2021
Rest In Peace Cousin Lucille. May God strength the Family and friends during these difficult times. Peace and Love.
Sylvia Stephens
Family
March 31, 2021
Sleep in Heavenly Peace, sweet lady. You are gone, but never forgotten. Will miss you.
Patrina Fogle
Family
March 31, 2021
Ravenell family sending you all my deepest condolences and prayers sorry for your loss for your strength love you guys
Sheila Brown
March 30, 2021
My deepest Condolences to the family. A loving and kind woman who will be missed. Love Always
Louise Keitt
March 30, 2021
My thoughts&prayers are with you&family.
Lillie Kinley
Friend
March 30, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Brown Family
Neighbor
March 30, 2021
Mr. and Mrs. Nathaniel Abraham and family with our deepest sympathy our hearts are heavy along with you may God continue to bless you and keep you strong knowing that he is God all along
Mr. and Mrs. Nathaniel Abraham and family
March 29, 2021
May our prayers, thoughts, actions and sympathies help sustain the Ravenell Family at this time of sorrow Georgia and Mother Fludd
Georgia M. Fludd
March 28, 2021
Your Family are in our prayers
Thello and Mary Shingle , Moore, Abraham and Guinyard Family
March 28, 2021
Sending my heartfelt sympathy to Sheriff Ravanell on the Passing of your mother may God bring you Peace and Comfort during this difficult time may God continue to bless and strength you during this time .from Patricia Bailey and family
Patricia Bailey
March 28, 2021
My condolences to the Ravenell family. Mrs Lucille was a kind, sweet and gentle lady. Forever in my heart. May God give the family comfort and strength during this time of lost. Be strong and know that she and Mr Eddie is watching over the family. My sincere condolences!
Barbara Fuller Gadson
Friend
March 27, 2021
