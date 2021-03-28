Lucille Ravenell

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Lucille Ravenell, 92, of 507 Mt. Olive Road, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Dantzler Cemetery, Mt. Olive Road, Santee. There will also be viewing prior to the graveside service from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Masks will be required for persons attending the services.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving visitors at the residence; however, you may contact her son Ed Lee Ravenell at 803-496-3812, or the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family via: [email protected]

Friends may also call the funeral home.