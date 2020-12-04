Menu
Lue A. Ross

EHRHARDT -- Lue A. Ross, 82, of Pruitt Health of Blythwood, Columbia, and formerly of Ehrhardt, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Pruitt Health.

Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the Herndon Funeral Home in Ehrhardt.

The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 4, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
