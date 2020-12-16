Menu
The Times and Democrat
Lurine Felder
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Lurine Felder

ORANGEBURG --Graveside services for Mrs. Lurine Felder, 83, of 4585 Daniel St., Orangeburg, will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church, 195 Browns Chapel Road, Cameron.

Mrs. Felder passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Pruitt Health, Bamberg.

Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Ms. Velvet Felder, 4585 Daniel St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers and condolences.
Antoinette Brown
December 20, 2020
So sorry to hear Velvet. I loved your Mama since I was a little girl. She took care of me for years. Love y'all
Pam Dukes
December 17, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family during this time of bereavement. Prayers of comfort and strength are extended to all.
Persephone C. Goodwin
December 17, 2020
Velvet & Family, My prayers and condolences to you and your family during this difficult time. May God continue to strengthen and comfort you.
Mary Berry Ulmer
December 17, 2020
Lord family you have my deepest condolences she´s truly going to be missed this lady right here will forever be in my heart l love you all dearly
Nita Dickson& family
December 17, 2020
Our condolences to you and your family during the loss of your dear mother. Our thoughts and prayers will remain with you always. Love, The Daniels Family
Sharon D Daniels=¤
December 16, 2020
Keeping your family in my prayers. She will be missed. Every time I think of her it brings a smile . She will always hold a special place in my heart.
Norma Sells
December 16, 2020
