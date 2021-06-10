Menu
Luther "Zan" Parker
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Luther "Zan" Parker

BRANCHVILLE -- Funeral services for Mr. Luther "Zan" Parker, 55, of Branchville, will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Interment will follow in the Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Vincent Sanders is officiating.

Mr. Parker passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence of his mother, Mrs. Vernell Sheppard, 164 Fox Paw Court, Branchville or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be expressed at simmonsfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 10 to Jun. 15, 2021.
Our heartfelt condolences to you and your family during this time of sorrow. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Williams Family
Other
June 16, 2021
So sorry to hear of your lost, My Prayers are with you and family.
Linda Harrison
Friend
June 11, 2021
