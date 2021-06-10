Luther "Zan" Parker

BRANCHVILLE -- Funeral services for Mr. Luther "Zan" Parker, 55, of Branchville, will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Interment will follow in the Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Vincent Sanders is officiating.

Mr. Parker passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence of his mother, Mrs. Vernell Sheppard, 164 Fox Paw Court, Branchville or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be expressed at simmonsfuneralhome.com