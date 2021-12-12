Lynn Livingston Garrick

ORANGEBURG -- Lynn Livingston Garrick, 70, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Lexington Medical Center. She was the wife of Macon Ray Garrick of Orangeburg. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Orangeburg with the Rev. Ryan Tucker officiating. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Mason Boney, Michael Borgstedt, Larry Garrick, Drew Jernigan, Anthony Masotti, Gerald Myers, and Justin Trapp. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Lynn was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late William Hamner Livingston Sr. and Helen Zeigler Livingston. She was a graduate of Elloree High School and the valedictorian of her class. She began work in banking and later worked at St. Andrews Kindergarten and Orangeburg Preparatory Schools. In her 32 years with Orangeburg Prep, she worked primarily as the Upper School Librarian, where she was able to teach multiple generations of children. She cared deeply for her students and treated them like they were her own children. Lynn was the advisor for National Honor Society and Student Council for many years and was a friend and mentor to countless students who have remained in touch with her to this day. Many of her coworkers became lifelong friends that she valued deeply.

Lynn also delighted in her grandchildren, Bo and Georgia, and her most treasured role was that of their GiGi. Lynn was a lifetime sustainer of the Junior Service League of Orangeburg, a member of First Baptist Church, and a former member of Elloree United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 42 yrs; one daughter, Jennifer Lynn Garrick Blanchard and her husband, Russ, of Orangeburg; one brother, Bill Livingston Jr. and his wife, Ruby, of Santee; one sister-in-law, Jan Garrick of Orangeburg; two grandchildren, Bo and Georgia Blanchard; two nieces, Jesna Livingston Masotti (Anthony) of Piedmont and Angela Garrick Martin (Matt) of Orangeburg; two nephews, Larry Garrick (Stephanie) of Orangeburg and Bruce Garrick (Ashley) of West Columbia.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Orangeburg.

Her family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of the Lexington Medical Center MICU for their love and care.

