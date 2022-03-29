Menu
Mackilee Jennings
Mackilee Jennings

COPE -- Mackilee Jennings, 76, of Cope, entered into eternal rest Friday, March 25, 2022, in the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, Spartanburg.

He was the son of the late Mr. Willie Jennings and the late Mrs. Eartha Mack Cleckley and the stepson of the late Mr. Wilson Cleckley Sr.

He is survived by his sister, Janie (Roland) Salley of Spartanburg; a brother, Wilson Cleckley Jr. of Orangeburg; two nieces, seven nephews, four grandnieces, two grandnephews and two great-grandnieces.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 30, at 11 a.m.int Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg. Viewing will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at 287 George St. SW, Orangeburg.

Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.CallahamHicks.com


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 29, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
SC
Mar
30
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Belleville Memorial Gardens
Orangeburg, SC
