Macon A. Gardner

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Macon A. Gardner, 73, of 1120 Wisteria Drive, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Family and Friends may contact her daughter, Ms. Novia Gardner, 111 Nursery St., Cameron, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

