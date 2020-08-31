Macon A. Gardner

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Ms. Macon A. Gardner, 73, of 1120 Wisteria Dr., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 559 Big Buck Boulevard, Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. Donald E. Green Jr. is officiating.

Macon Almeta Gardner was born in Calhoun County on Nov. 1, 1946, to the late Adam and Novia Whaley Gardner. She departed this life and entered eternal rest on Aug. 26, 2020.

Macon attended Calhoun County public schools for her primary education, graduating from St. John High School in 1964. She graduated from Claflin University Cum Laude in 1968 with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Studies. She received her Master of Education degree from South Carolina State University in 1980. She continued to further her education with an additional 30 plus hours in graduate work from Oklahoma University at Stillwater, University of South Carolina – Columbia, University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill and Clemson University. For her academic achievements, she was a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor society.

As an educator, who was dedicated to her craft, Macon molded, mentored and was an inspiration to hundreds of students throughout her 30 years of service with the Calhoun County School District (St. John High School, St. Matthews High School, and Calhoun County High School). During her career, she served as President of the Calhoun County Education Association and received numerous Teacher of the Year Awards. She retired from her teaching career in June 1998.

Macon was a distinguished and lifetime member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc, joining the Mu Chapter in December 1965. She served many roles within the organization, starting with undergraduate coordinator for the state of South Carolina. From 1974-1984, she served as the 5th South Carolina State Director in which she is credited with building state membership. She chartered 12 graduate and undergraduate chapters during her tenure. Macon was also the first to carry the official title of "State Director."

She later was appointed as the 13th Southeastern Regional Director in which she chartered an additional 15 graduate and undergraduate chapters during the time frame of 1984-1992. In July 1994, Macon was elected as the National Treasurer and reelected in July 1996, serving a total of four years.

Macon is a charter member for the local Iota Tau Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta sorority in Cameron/Elloree and served multiple times as Chapter President.

Macon has been a member of Andrews Chapel Baptist Church since age 12, where she served faithfully in multiple capacities. Beginning in 1998, she served as the Director of the Christian Academy, was affiliated with the Afterschool/Tutorial Program and the Pastor's secretary. She also served on the Pastor's Appreciation Committee, Bereavement Ministry, was a member of Bible Study, a Sunday School Teacher, and a member of the Community Church Growth Conference.

Macon was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her brother Alonzo "Rodney" Gardner.

Macon was loved and will be sadly missed by many. Her precious memories will forever be cherished by her only daughter, Novia Gardner, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Affectionately known as "Luvie," she will be greatly missed by her two grandchildren, Zurie Clark and Greyson Johnson of Charlotte, North Carolina; sister Gloria Gardner of Augusta, Georgia; three nephews, Adrian Stokes of Orangeburg, Joseph Alonzo Samuels of Walterboro, and Carlton Gardner of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; three nieces, Lillian McKenzie of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Carolyn (Richard) Groom and Mamie Void, both of Rowesville; six devoted cousins, Willie Van Boderick-Boone, Carole Lawan Boderick, Robin Gantt, Sharon Broderick, Cheryl Broderick and David Terry, all of Washington, D.C.; special cousin, Anthony McCants of Orangeburg; godson Aaron Greene of Newark, New Jersey; special family friend Conyus R. Johnson Jr. of Charlotte, North Carolina and a host of grandnieces, grandnephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated Burial Service will be held at 6 p.m.

Family and friends may contact her daughter, Ms. Novia Gardner at 111 Nursery St., Cameron, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com