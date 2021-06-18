Menu
Madelyn DuBose Smoak
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Madelyn DuBose Smoak

NORTH -- Madelyn DuBose Smoak, 72, of North, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 21, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Sean McElrath and the Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Thompson Funeral Home.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Justin Smoak, Thristan Fulton, Paul Bircheat, Jr., Paul "Toby" Bircheat, III, Jason DuBose and Marion Edgemon.

Mrs. Madelyn was born on Nov. 27, 1948, in Columbia, the daughter of the late James Cullen DuBose and the late Hazel Jeffcoat DuBose. She was a member of the Eastern Star of Orangeburg, the Historical Society and North Baptist Church in North. She was predeceased by a son, William "Billy" Bradley Smoak, and a granddaughter, Amber Nicole Smoak.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Owen P. Smoak; daughter, Patricia N. (Robert) Fulton of Orangeburg; sons, Jeff Smoak of Orangeburg, Owen Michael (Nicole) Smoak of Rowesville; brother, David "Curly" (Sadie) Dubose of Wolfton; grandchildren, Justin B. Smoak, Alyssa Bailey Smoak, Brandon M. Smoak, Mariah D. Baughman, Thristan T. Fulton, Paul "Toby" D. Bircheat III, Britton Z. Fulton; great-grandchildren, Bryson Smoak, Daniel Baughman, Landen Baughman and Kinsley Fulton.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210; the Connie Maxwell -Brookland Campus, 3105 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115; or North Baptist Church, P.O. Box 189, North, SC 29112.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg, SC
Jun
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
Owen, Patty, Jeff and Mike, and all the rest of your family, may I offer my most sincere condolences on your loss. Madelyn was a wonderful person, a good friend and funny to be around. She will be sorely missed in this world. May God help heal your pain and loss. Our entire family grieves with you.
Jennifer Spears
June 19, 2021
