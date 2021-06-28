Menu
Madlyn "Mattie" Sistrunk
FUNERAL HOME
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC

Madlyn "Mattie" Sistrunk

ST. MATTHEWS -- The graveside service for Mrs. Madlyn "Mattie" Sistrunk, 77, of St. Matthews will be held at noon Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church Cemetery, Murph Mill Road, Orangeburg.

Mrs. Sistrunk passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021.

The viewing will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of her brother, Erwin (Georgia) Rowe, 552 Hampton Drive, Orangeburg.

Please wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting.

Friends may also call the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sharing our deepest sympathy and condolences from your Augusta RYDC family to you and your family.
Cas Sandra Tolbert
June 29, 2021
With deepest sympathy to the Rowe and Sistrunk families. One day at a time god will see you through. Williams and Glover family
Flora Glover Williams
June 29, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family
Gladys. Davis
Friend
June 28, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Sistrunk and Rowe families. Patsy Green-Anderson and family
Patsy Green-Anderson
Other
June 28, 2021
