Mae Frances Lowery Bonnett

ORANGEBURG -- Mae Frances Lowery Bonnett, 88, of Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Memorial Church of the Nazarene, 569 Berry St., Orangeburg, SC 29115. Pastor Hoke Robinson and the Rev. Brian Self will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Memorial Church of the Nazarene prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be Chuck Bonnett, Mack Crosby, Ronnie Lowery, Jimmy Lowery, Ronnie Craven and Jerry Hughes.

Mrs. Mae was born on Aug. 26, 1932, in Orangeburg, the daughter of the late Richard Green Lowery and the late Estelle Knight Lowery. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. She was predeceased by her husband, Willard Conway Bonnett; sister, Christine Rickenbaker; and brothers, Richard Lowery and James Lowery.

Survivors include her daughter, Connie Fralix of St. George; sons, Charles "Tommy" Bonnett (Janice) of Cordova and Richard "Ricky" Bonnett of Orangeburg; grandchildren, Tammie Clark of St. George, Jennifer Stillinger (John) of Summerville, Chuck Bonnett (Parrish) of Cordova and Fran Bonnett (Matt Bonnette) of North; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Bobby Chestnut of Orangeburg; sister-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Henry and Margaret Crosby; brother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Jack and Judy Bonnette and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Grove Park Hospice for their love and support during this difficult time.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, or to MUSC Hollings Cancer Center,86 Jonathan Lucas St., Charleston SC 29425.

