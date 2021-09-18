Menu
Maebell Howell Hart Barton
Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews
2205 Liberty Street
Saint Matthews, SC

Maebell Howell Hart Barton

ST. MATTHEWS -- Maebell Howell Hart Barton, 90, of 106 Tucker Mill Circle, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at St. Matthews K8 School.

The casket will be placed in the school at noon.

Burial will take place immediately following the service at Providence AME Church Cemetery.

Viewing will take place on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Masks are to be worn at the funeral home during viewing and during the services.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
SC
Sep
19
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
St. Matthews K8 School
SC
Sep
19
Burial
Providence AME Church Cemetery
SC
