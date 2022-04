Maggie L. Burch

ORANGEBURG -- Maggie L. Burch, 89, of 126 Cainhoy St., died April 14, 2022, at Edisto Post Acute Care following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of her son, Franklin Jenkins, and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving limited guests at 126 Cainhoy St., Orangeburg.