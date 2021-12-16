Maggie Lee Miller

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Maggie Lee Miller, 98, of 124 Gussy Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, via zoom (Zoom I.D.: 851 6258 8057 Passcode: 003984), with interment to follow in the Belleville Memorial Gardens. Brother Willie Faust Sr. is officiating.

Mrs. Miller passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Mrs. Lorraine Hunt, 609 Landsdowne Road, Bowman, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.