Mar'Shawn Williams
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Mar'Shawn Williams

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Mar'Shawn Williams, 16, of 930 Nance St., Orangeburg, will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory. Pastor Shane Wall is officiating.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his mother, Ms. Monica Green, 930 Nance St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
Rip my boy
Jeremiah
January 5, 2022
My condolences go to you and your family I´m sorry this happen may god always continue to look on you guys .
Myasia
January 4, 2022
