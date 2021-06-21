Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marcella G. Jackson
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Marcella G. Jackson

CORDOVA -- Marcella G. Jackson, 88, of Cordova passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Funeral services will be held held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Grace Baptist Church, 4305 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road in Orangeburg.

The Rev. Darrell Wilkins will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Grace Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be Jacob Wilkins and Seth Wilkins.

Mrs. Jackson was born on Aug. 11, 1932, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Frank LaFrance and the late Julia Jackson White LaFrance. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Orangeburg.

Mrs. Marcella was predeceased by her husband, Thomas H. Jackson Sr. and a son, Thomas H. Jackson Jr.

Survivors include her sons, Frank Jackson (Ellen), William Jackson (Clarice); grandchildren, Jessica, Steven, Christopher and Jay Jackson; brothers, Louis LaFrance and Ralph LaFrance and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church at 4305 Columbia Road Orangeburg, SC 29118 or to the Radio Ministry at Grace Baptist Church.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Grace Baptist Church
SC
Jun
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Grace Baptist Church
4305 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Andy, sending my heartfelt prayers and condolences to you and your family in the loss of your Mom. May God comfort you all and grant you His peace.
Imogene Holiday-Connor
June 22, 2021
Praying for your families....she was such a sweet heart.
Rosie French
Family
June 22, 2021
Andy and Frank we are so sorry to here about Mrs Marcella our prayers and thoughts are with y´all Mrs Jackson really loved her they were the best of friends she told me often that she could always depend one her they loved to set out side and rock and just talk she will be missed Mike and Cindy
Mike and Cindy Jackson
Friend
June 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results