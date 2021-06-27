Marcia D. Boettler

Mrs. Marcia D. Boettler, 78, passed away on Tuesday June 22nd, 2021. She lived in Raleigh for the past seven years to be near her son and his family.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Friday July 2, 2021, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends an hour before the service at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Marcia was born in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of the late Edward and Edith Dodd. She received her bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Illinois in 1966. During her time in college, she met and married her husband, James Boettler, who predeceased her in 2011.

For most of her life, Marcia was a homemaker, raising her only son, Jeff. She explored many hobbies and became proficient in everything she set her mind to. In the 1970s and early 1980s, her crotchet and needlepoint earned her dozens of ribbons at the Orangeburg County Fair. She also sold many items at the annual Festival of Roses in Orangeburg. In the late 1980s, she shifted to gardening and specifically, growing ferns. With two large 100-foot greenhouses erected in the backyard, she grew ferns and sold them throughout Orangeburg County to businesses and at weekend events. Next came beadwork and American Indian jewelry at which she became so skilled, she actually taught some American Indian tribes and children in South Carolina how to do the beadwork. Since moving to Raleigh, she made beaded necklaces and earrings, became an expert at making paper flowers and gave them to residents at the senior living facility where she lived. She was still making paper flowers until the day she passed.

Marcia had great faith in her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. A majority of her friendships were from the churches that she was a member of during her 37 years in Orangeburg. Both she and her husband were great students of God's Word and taught classes at church. All that is done now and she is experiencing the unconditional love of her heavenly Father.

She is survived by her son, Jeff Boettler; grandson, Aaron Boettler; daugther-in-law, Marianne Boettler, all of Raleigh; as well as, nine nieces and nephews.

