Margaret Fogle Odom

ORANGEBURG -- Margaret Fogle Odom, 96, of Orangeburg passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held. Dr. Shane Stutzman will be officiating.

Margaret was born on May 2, 1924 in Cope. She was the daughter of the late Donald Barton Fogle and the late Wilhelmenia Brickle Fogle. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Margaret was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Orangeburg. She was a member of the Ladies Auxillary at the Edisto Shrine Club in Orangeburg. She loved sewing, vegetable and flower gardening and baking. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard "Dick" Franklin Odom Sr.; son-in-law, Jimmy Grice; five brothers and a sister.

Survivors include her children, Shirley Grice, Richard "Dickie" Franklin Odom Jr. (Jody), Joyce LaMonica (Joe), Terri Mizzell (Gage); six grandchildren, Sam Odom, Salley Odom, Heather Green (James), Devin Mizzell (Derek McQuiston), Shelby Berry (Alex), Jamey Grice; step-grandchild, Allen Thomas (Erica); great-grandchildren, Emma Gentry, Ben Green, Collin Green; step-great-grandchildren, Madison Thomas, Meredith Thomas, Miranda Thomas, Marleigh Thomas, Maelyn Thomas; sister-in-law, Eloise Fogle and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Cope Baptist Church at 6031 Slab Landing Road,

Cope, SC 29038 or to Northside Baptist Church at 1250 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Morningside Assisted Living, Grove Park Hospice and the Mabry Center for Cancer Care At RMC for their love and support during this difficult time.

