Margie Mae Kizer Platt Perry

OVIEDO, Fla. -- Margie Mae Kizer Platt Perry died Dec. 27, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Oviedo, Florida.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.

Mrs. Perry was born Margie Mae Kizer in 1931 in Orangeburg County. She was the daughter of Parnese and Jeff Kizer. She went to school at the Indian School in Holly Hill. She lived with her younger daughter, Sybil, and her husband, Mark Vines, in Oviedo the last years of her life. She was well taken care of and lived a wonderful life. She sought the Lord for the forgiveness of her sins again in 2017 and lived a faithful life until her last breath. She was married to Mr. Joel Platt for 21 years, and after his passing, times were hard, but the eldest son, Joe Platt, went to work to help support the family. She also raised a garden and loved to fish to help feed her family and share with friends, neighbors and her church congregation. She was a wonderful cook and homemaker, being a loving mother and friend to everyone she knew. The Holly Hill Church of God congregation had their first camp meeting in the '60s, and she was the head cook for the meetings for many years, doing what she did best cooking and serving fine food. She was also a Sunday school teacher for many years in her younger days. After her first husband passed away, she stayed single for many years until she met Mr. William Perry and they married in 2016 in Oviedo at her daughter's home. They had a wonderful and an enjoyable marriage, doting on one another and enjoying life in their last years until his passing in 2019. She was also preceded in death by her eldest beloved grandchild, Joey Allen Altman.

She is survived by her five children, Joe Platt of Harleyville, Mollie Ann Shaffer (Carl) of Meeker, Oklahoma, Bruce Platt of Salem, Virginia, Sybil Vines (Mark) of Orlando, Florida, and Daniel Taylor (Sarah) of Moncks Corner; eight grandchildren, Joshua Dale Kemmerlin of Harleyville, Sylvia Paige Scott of Oklahoma, Erin Dilts of Virginia, Jessica Ackers (Randle) of Virginia, Tiffany Songers (Tyler) of Virginia, Jacob Platt stationed in Wash8ington in the U.S. Army, Sommer Taylor of South Carolina, and Danny Lee stationed in Florida in the U.S. Air Force; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.