Margree Lucas Fulmer Love

ORANGEBURG -- Margree Lucas Fulmer Love, 96, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. She was the wife of the late Wendell Howell Love.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Ryan Tucker and the Rev. Jerry French officiating.

CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service.

Mrs. Love was born in Gilbert, a daughter of the late Grady Lucas and Nettie Hall Lucas. She was a graduate of Gibert High School. She was a member of First Baptist Church, where she was a member of the DORCAS Sunday School Class and the Golden Fellowship. She was also a member of the Hoe and Hope Garden Club. She loved being a homemaker, working in her gardens, cooking Sunday dinner for her family, and serving her church.

Survivors include sons, John Fulmer (Robbie) and Howie Love (Lucy); daughter, Cindy McNeely (John); grandchildren, Robin Gehlken, Sally Faye, Tripp Love, Bryan Love, Abby McNeely, and Caroline McNeely; and four great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.