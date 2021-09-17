Marianna White Davis

COLUMBIA -- Graveside services for Dr. Marianna White Davis will be held 11:30 a.m. at Orangeburg Cemetery, 920 State Road, Orangeburg. Viewing for Dr. Davis will be held today from 2 to 6 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services at Koon Road, 5716 Koon Road, Columbia. Masks are required.

Dr. Marianna White Davis was born to college sweethearts Army Major Rev. Albert McNeil White and Mrs. Laura Bowman White at the Northside Hospital in North Philadelphia on Jan. 8, 1929. In 1931, the family returned to Columbia, and Marianna became a big sister to Heyward Tecumseh Franklin White.

Living with her mother, stepfather, Hiram 'Duke' Frederick Jr., stepsister, Agnes Elizabeth, and her brother, Heyward Tecumseh, the family were ardent members of Trinity United Methodist Church in Orangeburg.

Marianna attended Wilkinson High School where she graduated valedictorian. She graduated, Summa Cum Laude with a degree in English from South Carolina State College. Dr. Davis received her Masters from New York University and while in New York, she met her husband, Clifton E. Davis. Dr. Davis received her Doctorate from Boston University, where she completed her Doctorate degree in two years, the first graduate in the history of Boston University to do so.

Dr. Davis' grandmother and her sister are featured on the cover of one of her 53 published books, BLACK WOMEN IN AMERICAN HISTORY, which is available at the Library of Congress and at all Historical Black Colleges and Universities. For 25 years, Dr. Davis organized and produced THE BLACK HISTORY TELECONFERENCE. Featured through Benedict College, South Carolina ETV, and the Armed Forces Television Network, the program was broadcast in over 70 countries. She lectured on English internationally, including in Europe at the New School in London, and the University of Valencia in Spain.

Dr. Davis was affiliated with many organizations including Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc., The Moles, The Girlfriends, NAACP, Alumni Associations of Boston University, New York University, South Carolina State University, Claflin University, and Wilkinson High School. She served in many professional organizations, however, the one that she was most proud of was being elected the first African American President for the National Teachers of English.

Dr. Davis has been a member of the United Methodist Church her entire life. Serving and attending Trinity UMC, Orangeburg, SC., Francis Burns UMC, and Wesley UMC both in Columbia. She also enjoyed attending Cascade UMC and World Changers Church International in Atlanta whenever she visited her family.

Dr. Marianna W. Davis is preceded in death by her late husband, Clifton E. Davis, one stepsister, Agnes Elizabeth Butler (Bill); and brother, Heyward Tecumseh Franklin White.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth Renay Davis Sr. (Debra), grandson, Kenneth Reginald Davis II (Candis), granddaughter, Lauren Renay Davis, and a host of loving family members and friends.

Condolences for Dr. Davis can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.