Marianna Davis
North High School
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC

Marianna Davis

ORANGEBURG -- Marianna Davis, 89, of North, passed away Dec. 30, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Dr. Legare S. Davis and the late Mary Prince Davis of North.

No services are planned at this time but a Celebration of Life will be announced by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home at a later date.

Marianna was born in North and graduated from North High School. She was a University of South Carolina graduate and retired from US Civil Service (HUD). She was a member of North Methodist Church.

Marianna is survived by her friend, Bunty Volls.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jan. 2, 2022.
Loved Marianna and her sweet mama
Mary Lois Etheredge
January 10, 2022
