Marie Scott
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews
2205 Liberty Street
Saint Matthews, SC

Marie Scott

ST. MATTHEWS -- Marie Scott, 62, of 218 Cactus Lane, St. Matthews, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at St. Matthews K8 School in St. Matthews. The casket will be placed in the gymnasium at 1 p.m.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Masks are to be worn at the funeral home during viewing and during rhe services.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
SC
Sep
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
St. Matthews K8 School
St. Matthews, SC
