Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marilyn Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Marilyn (Marlene) Brown

ORANGEBURG -- Marilyn (Marlene) Brown, 53, of 1751 Whittaker Parkway, Orangeburg, died Dec. 29, 2021, at her residence.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19. You may contact her daughter, Tiara (Nikki) Conner, at 803-290-3927 and her mother, Clarasie Brown, at 803-570-6646 between 2 and 6 p.m. daily. Everyone must wear a mask when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Glover's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Glover's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
My condolences to the family, may God give everyone strength and understanding.
Anita Cobbs
January 11, 2022
My Deepest condolences. I am praying. God takes the best. Marilyn was a dear sister and my friend. You will be missed.May rest in peace my family. Bless you.
Sheila Thomas
Family
January 9, 2022
Prayers sent to the family.
Robert Brown
Family
January 8, 2022
Sending deepest sympathy to the family.
Tonya Williams
January 7, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with the Brown family during your time of grief. I'm sorry for your loss. Orangeburg Wilkinson C/O 1986
Michelle Green- Jones
January 6, 2022
I am so very sorry about Marilyn's passing. I really enjoyed working with her. She and I talked about alot of different things. I can truly say that she enjoyed her job at Zeus - St. Matthews plant. She was funny and very helpful. She assisted me with anything I asked her to do. The employees here miss her very much. I am praying for the family! Claire Porter
Claire A Porter
Work
January 6, 2022
My deepest sympathy to the family. I will keep the family in prayer. Barbara Jones Kelly Wright Jones
Barbara Jones & Kelly Wright Jones
January 5, 2022
May The Grace Of God Be With You All At This Time Of Grieving. Aunt Marylin Lived A Phenomenal Life . She Will Always Be Remembered By That Truly. I Will Keep You All In My Prayers, That Will Give Ya Peace That Passes All Understanding, Strength To Lift You Up When Fill There´s No More Strength To Do So, And Courage Of Hope To Get Thru Anything The Storm Might Blow In Life. I love you all Love, Samantha
Samantha
Family
January 5, 2022
Sending my deepest sympathy to the family of Marilyn Brown. Unexpected and shocking but a journey we all have to face one day. Rest in power with ancestors.
Terry J. Frederick
Friend
January 5, 2022
You have my deepest sympathy , during this difficult time .
Elizabeth Dantzler
Work
January 4, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Chris & Jennifer Kinard
Friend
January 4, 2022
My Deepest condolences to you and your family.May God bless you and keep you.
Sheila Thomas
Family
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results