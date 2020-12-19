Menu
Marilyn G. Tilley
FUNERAL HOME
Al Jenkins Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2396 Russell St
Orangeburg, SC

Marilyn G. Tilley

ORANGEBURG -- Marilyn G. Tilley, 66, of 412 Jamison Ave., passed Dec. 17, 2020, at the residence.

The funeral will be held at noon Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at The Cinema, 1225 Orangeburg Mall Circle,with the Rev. Earl Clark presiding.

Burial will be in Ebenezer AME Church Cemetery, St. Matthews.

Mrs. Tilley will be placed in The Cinema one hour prior to the service.

Public viewing will be held Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, from

2 to 6 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg following COVID-19 guidelines.

The family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence abiding by all COVID-19 guidelines including face mask and social distancing.

You may also call the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to: [email protected]


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Al Jenkins Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss Mrs Marilyn will truly be miss
Veda Louis
December 23, 2020
May you find strength in the memories dearest to your hearts. God be with you.
Dorothy Shuler
December 22, 2020
If you ever needed a smile to warm your heart Marilyn gave it to you. The OW class of 1972 will never forget you. God be with you family.
Carrie Hardy Rivers
December 22, 2020
Mrs. Marilyn G. Tilley will truly be missed. A delicate rose has been picked away from the Ebenezer AME Church family. Mrs. Tilley´s Family will always have a special place in our heart.
Chuck Young & Family
December 21, 2020
My sincere condolences to your family
Debra Colter
December 21, 2020
Sending my condolences to the family
Jacci Hamilton
December 21, 2020
A very good woman who will missed by many. I enjoyed the years we worked together at Husqvarna.l send out my prayers for the family. My God bless you and keep you strong in your time of lost.
Robin Russell
December 21, 2020
I am very sorry to hear of Ms. Tilley's passing. She was a great woman and mother. God Bless the family!
JACQUELINE R SABREE
December 20, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Veda Louis
December 20, 2020
Words cannot express the depth of my sorrow over the loss of my lifelong friend Marilyn from the 1st grade to life. I remember when we first met in the first grade sitting at the same table and that friendship continue through high school and we continue to work as a team whenever we had classes together. Memories of our childhood will always remain a part of my life. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you guys during this difficult time and always. Irish Class of 72.
Irish Green Smith
December 20, 2020
Sending my condolences to the family. A life well lived. God has definitely welcomed her home. Praying for peace and understanding.
Sandy & Angela McNeil Jr
December 20, 2020
Sending my deepest condolences and prayers.
Michelle R.Green
December 19, 2020
To: Morece, Lindsay, Breanna & Bennie Lee words do not fully explain my condolences I´m extending to you all. Marilyn will be remembered for her affectionate smile and her quiet personality. A classmate whom I worked closely with during the planning our first 3 class reunions. I´m glad that I was able to share with her all the trips we took to Canada and throughout the United States. She was eager to go and shop. Marilyn along with Lindsay, sometimes, but always Breanna enjoyed the trips. Marilyn had a "trillion" shoes and kept the hairdos to accentuate her outfits. Most importantly, Marilyn was a woman of God and dedicated herself to attend and worked faithfully at Ebenezer. Lindsay and Breanna take comfort in knowing that you both were `her world.´ I am elated that God placed her in my walk in life. Missing her ... her friend, Margaret `72
Margaret Dunning Stokes
December 19, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Marilyn was a very nice person.
Tommie Harley
December 19, 2020
Sending condolences and prayers with deepest sympathy
Sheila Ford
December 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I worked with her for many years at Husquvarna. She will be missed by many.
Sandra Adams Hinkle
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results