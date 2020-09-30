Marion David 'Cowboy' Kinsey

ORANGEBURG -- Marion David "Cowboy" Kinsey, 74, of Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Memorial Church of the Nazarene, 569 Berry St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Billy Williams and Pastor Hoke Robinson will be officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Memorial Church of the Nazarene, 569 Berry St., Orangeburg.

Memorials may be made to Memorial Church of the Nazarene, 569 Berry St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

