Marion David 'Cowboy' Kinsey

ORANGEBURG -- Marion David "Cowboy" Kinsey, 74, of Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Memorial Church of the Nazarene, 569 Berry St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Billy Williams and Pastor Hoke Robinson will be officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Memorial Church of the Nazarene, 569 Berry St.

Pallbearers will be Joshua Bolton, Michael Bolton, Heyward Corbett, David Fogle, Jacob Huggins and Lucas Huggins. Honorary pallbearers will be the Men's Fellowship Group from Memorial Church of the Nazarene.

Mr. Kinsey was born on Aug. 3, 1946, in Orangeburg, the son of the late Jessie Marion Kinsey and the late Pearl Haigler Kinsey. He enjoyed NASCAR racing, fishing and South Carolina Gamecock football. He loved his family and his church family. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Hagan Kinsey; sisters, Grace Hinson, Ruth Rutland, Virginia Browder and Jessie Pearl Scott.

Survivors include his children, Samantha (Gary) Bolton, Rebecca Huggins, Marcy (Timmy) Hughes, Chad Hughes; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Martha Thomas, Mary Warren, Noami Reed; brother, Lanny (Yvonne) Kinsey; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a sincere thank you to Susan Heape-Rickenbaker and Amedysis Hospice for their love and support during this difficult time.

Memorials may be made to Memorial Church of the Nazarene Building Fund, 569 Berry St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

