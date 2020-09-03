Marion Edmonds Noone

ORANGEBURG -- Marion Edmonds Noone, 73, of Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. She was the wife of Robert Eugene Noone.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, with the Rev. Brian Self officiating.

Marion was born in Orangeburg to the late Joseph Walling Edmonds and the late Ethel Harrison Edmonds. She was a retired phlebotomist with Orangeburg Family Health Center and was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 33 years; one daughter, Lauren Mastantuno (Karl) of Flemming Island, Fla.; two stepdaughters, Kathy Howard (Andrew) and Annie Cole (Terry), all of New Hampshire; one stepson, Bobby Noone; one sister, Sarah Stribling of Colorado; one brother, Spencer Edmonds (Janie) of Eutawville; two grandchildren, Aiden and Carson; three nieces, Crystal Ashe, Opal Phillips and Lindsay Edmonds; and one nephew, Jodie Edmonds.

Memorials may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3144 Cordova Road, Cordova, SC 29039.

