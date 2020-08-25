Marion Fairey Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Marion Fairey Jr., 70, of 1204 Country Colony Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel, with the Rev. Nathaniel Haynes officiating. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

He died Aug. 14 at Prisma Health.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

