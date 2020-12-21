Marion Worley

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Marion Worley, 79, of 974 Glover St., Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Nathaniel Boneparte and the Rev. Gregory Young are officiating.

Mr. Worley passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com