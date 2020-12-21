Menu
Marion Worley
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Marion Worley

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Marion Worley, 79, of 974 Glover St., Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Nathaniel Boneparte and the Rev. Gregory Young are officiating.

Mr. Worley passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Dec
22
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Deepest condolences to the family. It was always a pleasure talking with Marion.
Vera Harley
December 24, 2020
Condolences extended to the Worley's family.
Shirley B. Caldwell
December 23, 2020
To my buddy and former co-worker, always enjoyed talking with you and knowing I would learn something from each time. Rest In Peace. To the family my deepest sympathy
Shirley Shepherd
December 23, 2020
Rest in heaven, My Buddy and neighbor. Gonna miss our talks.
Georgene Hightower
December 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy during this difficult time. The entire family is in my prayers.
Rochelle Franklin Davis
December 21, 2020
