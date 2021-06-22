Menu
Marjorie Keathley
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021

Marjorie Keathley

SANTEE -- Marjorie Keathley, 97, passed away June 6, 2021. She was born Nov. 12, 1923, in Lake Wales, Florida.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband M.N. (Bud) Keathley, and her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Donna Keathley.

Margie was raised in Tampa, Florida and lived in Santee for more than 40 years. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Judith Elb, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee; two grandsons, Patrick Elb and his wife Keri and children Sam, Joe and Maggie of Hixson, Tennessee and Matthew Elb and his wife Karen and son Henry of Johnson City, Tennessee.

Margie was a child of God, and a splendid wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, companion and, as all of her friends knew, a truly gifted dancer. She loved her church and her friends and family, and in recent years holding court in her sun room as golfers and friends went by on the 11th hole at the Santee resort, always stopping for a wave and chat.

A memorial service followed by visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, at Santee Presbyterian Church in Santee, where Margie and Bud were founding members. In lieu of flowers, Margie asked that any memorials be made to the church's Robert Keathley Person in Need Fund.

Interment will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. later in the year.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Santee Presbyterian Church
Santee, SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We danced our way into such a special person´s life. You will always be remembered.
Shirley king and family
Friend
July 7, 2021
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family at this time of grieving. May God be with you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Simone Taylor
June 26, 2021
A wonderful lady. Will be missed.
Leon & Alisan Maginnis
Friend
June 26, 2021
