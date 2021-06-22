Marjorie Keathley

SANTEE -- Marjorie Keathley, 97, passed away June 6, 2021. She was born Nov. 12, 1923, in Lake Wales, Florida.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband M.N. (Bud) Keathley, and her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Donna Keathley.

Margie was raised in Tampa, Florida and lived in Santee for more than 40 years. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Judith Elb, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee; two grandsons, Patrick Elb and his wife Keri and children Sam, Joe and Maggie of Hixson, Tennessee and Matthew Elb and his wife Karen and son Henry of Johnson City, Tennessee.

Margie was a child of God, and a splendid wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, companion and, as all of her friends knew, a truly gifted dancer. She loved her church and her friends and family, and in recent years holding court in her sun room as golfers and friends went by on the 11th hole at the Santee resort, always stopping for a wave and chat.

A memorial service followed by visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, at Santee Presbyterian Church in Santee, where Margie and Bud were founding members. In lieu of flowers, Margie asked that any memorials be made to the church's Robert Keathley Person in Need Fund.

Interment will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. later in the year.