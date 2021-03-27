Menu
Mark Anthony Hubbard
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Mark Anthony Hubbard

GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- Funeral services for Mr. Mark Anthony Hubbard, 47, of Glen Burnie, Md. and formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia. The Rev. Julius Sistrunk is officiating.

Mr. Hubbard was born July 19, 1973, in Orangeburg. He passed away on Friday, March 26, at his residence.

There will be no public viewing; however, friends may visit the funeral home to sign the registry between the hours of 2 and 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not be receiving at the residence. Condolences may be via telephone to his mother, Mrs. Louesther Hubbard, at 803-536-3807 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
To the family of Mark Hubbard, I pray for Peace and Comfort in this most difficult time of bereavement. Mark and I became friends in 1995, we worked together at HUD, in Washington DC. and have remained friends since. He was such a good person and friend, I will miss him dearly. Rest in Heaven.
Dawn B.
April 20, 2021
I met Mark Hubbard a few times at different EPA Security summits. As ISO from Region 9 San Francisco Mark gave a lot of support. I am retired now and Mark Hubbard as always been one of the nicest guys I met in EPA HQs. All my sincere condolences to his family. May Allah bless his soul.
Al Belbahri
Acquaintance
April 9, 2021
Mark will be missed. He was a great friend and co-worker. His smile lit up the entire room and he was a man who could be counted on. He had a strong moral compass and a big heart. May he rest in Peace
Leonard Chertoff
April 9, 2021
Nana HABIB
April 8, 2021
May God be a constant light during this time.
Angela Hicks
April 8, 2021
HHS OIS Co-workers
April 8, 2021
Condolences from the Kennerly family
Lynda Kennerly
April 7, 2021
On behalf of Mark's co-workers at HHS, we are sharing our heartfelt sympathy with your family. Mark will be missed by his friends and co-workers. May our prayers provide comfort.
Janet Vogel
April 6, 2021
May the Lord comfort you during this extremely difficult time. I pray for the hearts and minds of everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Mark. He truly left an impression on those of us who knew him.
Kella
April 3, 2021
Wil, Stephon, Alex, and Mike
April 2, 2021
Natalie Hughes
March 30, 2021
On behalf of the Edisto High School Class of 1991, we extend our condolences to Mrs. Louesther Hubbard, Mrs. Shelbie Hubbard-Benton, and the entire Hubbard family. Words cannot express the sorrow we feel at the loss of our beloved classmate. We are truly grateful that the Lord lent him to us all these years and his memory will forever be in our hearts until we meet again. Mark will truly be missed.
Paula Keller-Huggins
March 29, 2021
I pray the family has nothing but thoughtful and happy memories of Mark. He´s in a better place and God is always with him. I´m praying for the family as well. Sending nothing but love .
Kenyatta Hicks
March 29, 2021
Mrs. Hubbard & Family, Our heartfelt love and prayers are extended to you in the loss of your dear son, Mark Anthony. Praying God's peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Ida & George Walters
March 28, 2021
