Martha Rebecca Padgett Curtis
FUNERAL HOME
Cooner Funeral Home
287 McGee St.
Bamberg, SC

Martha Rebecca Padgett Curtis

BAMBERG -- Martha Rebecca Padgett Curtis, 71, wife of the late, Walter J. Curtis, died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at her home.

She was a daughter of the late Fairy L. Padgett Sr. and Dorothy Frasier.

Mrs. Curtis is survived by her two daughters, Velvet McIntosh (Gregg) and Dottie Brown (Todd). Additional survivors are six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Joe Hudson, Charlie Hudson, Fairy Padgett; and two sisters, Ruby Condon, Faye McDonald.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Lilly Hadley and Carrie Croft.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the Cooner Funeral Home, Chapel, 287 McGee St., Bamberg, SC. Interment will follow at the Bamberg Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time for the service on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
SC
Jan
3
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Cooner Funeral Home
287 McGee St. P.O. Box 359, Bamberg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Cooner Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dr Dottie Brown and Family,we extend to you all our deepest condolences as you go through the transitioning of you dear Mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Tonie A Holman DSD2 Boardmember
Work
December 31, 2021
