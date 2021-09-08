Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martha Scott Hoole
FUNERAL HOME
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
1025 South Main St.
Greenwood, SC

Martha Scott Hoole

NINETY SIX -- Martha Scott Hoole, 80, of 2939 Ninety Six Highway, Ninety Six, wife of William "Billy" Harold Hoole Jr., died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at her home.

Born in Cope on Nov. 3, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Frances Turner Scott and James Murray Scott. Martha was a graduate of Edisto High School in Cordova and received a Certificate in Secretarial Science from Lander College. She and Billy owned and operated Sportsman's Friend, Inc. for many years. She enjoyed gardening, playing bridge and traveling with Billy. She was a charter member of St. Mark United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Charles Poore Sunday School Class and the Joy Circle.

Martha was preceded in death by her son, William Scott Hoole and a sister, Jayne Turner Vaughn.

She is survived by her husband of the home; her daughters, Kathy Camp and her husband, Chuck, and Laura Dudley and her husband, Travis, all of Ninety Six; her four grandchildren, whom she adored, Sarah Kathryn Camp, Emily Elizabeth Camp, William Blalock Dudley and Hampton Scott Dudley; sisters, Jackie Scott Bright and her husband, Dan, and Jamie Scott Johnson and her husband, Charlie; special nieces and nephews, Jennifer Ott, Jessica Stefani, Doug Vaughn, Brian Rogers and Jason Johnson.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday at St. Mark United Methodist Church with the Rev. Steve Brown officiating.

Memorials may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 550 Highway 72 Bypass West, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
St. Mark United Methodist Church
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My sympathy to Martha's family. May God bless you in this time of sorrow.
Daniel Stevenson
September 10, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go to Martha's family and friends. As children I spent many happy and loving times with Martha and Jayne on Sunday when visiting Orangeburg. I would also spent some summer vacations with them. OH what fun we had! I will never forget her. Rest In Peace Sweet Martha.
Deloris A Gaskins
Family
September 9, 2021
Deepest sympathy to the Hoole, Turner and Scott family! I worked with Mrs. Hoole´s Mother Frances Turner Scott many years ago at SC Highway Patrol Dispatch Office in Orangeburg. Deepest sympathy.
Avis Cummings
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results