Martha Scott Hoole

NINETY SIX -- Martha Scott Hoole, 80, of 2939 Ninety Six Highway, Ninety Six, wife of William "Billy" Harold Hoole Jr., died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at her home.

Born in Cope on Nov. 3, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Frances Turner Scott and James Murray Scott. Martha was a graduate of Edisto High School in Cordova and received a Certificate in Secretarial Science from Lander College. She and Billy owned and operated Sportsman's Friend, Inc. for many years. She enjoyed gardening, playing bridge and traveling with Billy. She was a charter member of St. Mark United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Charles Poore Sunday School Class and the Joy Circle.

Martha was preceded in death by her son, William Scott Hoole and a sister, Jayne Turner Vaughn.

She is survived by her husband of the home; her daughters, Kathy Camp and her husband, Chuck, and Laura Dudley and her husband, Travis, all of Ninety Six; her four grandchildren, whom she adored, Sarah Kathryn Camp, Emily Elizabeth Camp, William Blalock Dudley and Hampton Scott Dudley; sisters, Jackie Scott Bright and her husband, Dan, and Jamie Scott Johnson and her husband, Charlie; special nieces and nephews, Jennifer Ott, Jessica Stefani, Doug Vaughn, Brian Rogers and Jason Johnson.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday at St. Mark United Methodist Church with the Rev. Steve Brown officiating.

Memorials may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 550 Highway 72 Bypass West, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.