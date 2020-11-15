Martin Diggins III

ORANGEBURG -- Martin Diggins III, 69, of Orangeburg, passed away Nov. 11, 2020, at MUSC in Charleston.

He was the husband of Phyllis Hughes Diggins.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. John Burwell officiating.

CDC guidelines and social distancing will be observed. All visitors should be wearing a mask.

Martin was born in Red Bank, New Jersey, to the late Martin Diggins Jr and the late Mary Scoville Diggins. He was a lineman/technician with AT&T (Southern Bell). Martin enjoyed being a ham radio operator, fishing and computer technology.

In addition to his wife, Martin is survived by his children, Justin G. Diggins (Kari), Melissa L. Beckham, Amy M. Pennington (Brent), and Anna M.Diggins. He is also survived by a brother, Warren Diggins (Shelly); sister-in-law, Leslie Diggins; and numerous grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his brother, David Diggins.

