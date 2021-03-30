Martin Gerald J. Summers

DENMARK -- On Monday, March 29, 2021, Mr. Martin Gerald J. Summers of 678 Cedar Ave., Denmark, transitioned at Lexington Medical Center, Lexington.

Graveside services will be held at noon Thursday, April 1, at Bamberg Memory Gardens, Bamberg.

There will be no public viewing for the public.

Martin was born Aug. 26, 1970, to Josephine Grimes Summers and the late John W.L. Summers Sr.

Gerald was a 1988 graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, where he played basketball and performed on the marching band. He furthered his education at S.C. State Collegeniversity and graduated from Denmark Technical College, where he also played basketball, with a degree in industrial electricity and blueprint reading.

Gerald began his electrical career with S.C. State College prior to enlisting and serving as a construction electricianea Bees in the U.S. Navy. He later worked as an electrician over S.C. and Georgia, based out of Greenville, until his disability.

At an early age, Gerald joined Eden Missionary Baptist Church, where he sang on the choir and taught Sunday school. While living in Greenville, he attended Second Calvary Baptist Church.

Martin was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, John and Cora Summers Sr.; stepfathers, the Rev. Willie J. Green and Deacon Willie B. Caldwell Jr.

Gerald leaves to cherish loving memories his mother, Josephine G. Caldwell of Denmark; two sons, Kamron Ellison of Cartersville, Ga., and Julian Summers of Rock Hill; a brother, John W.L. (Teresa) Summers of Goose Creek; sisters, April Summers-Golatt of Atlanta and Andreana Caldwell Leighton of Ardmore, Okla.; nephews, John W.L. Summers III, Justice Golatt, Bryan and Blake Cromer, Ethan and Elijah Caldwell, and Mykol Leighton; nieces, McKayla R. Brown and Jordan A. Summers; and uncles, aunts, numerous cousins and friends.

Due to COVID 19, the family will not be receiving visitors at their residence. Friends are invited to call his mother, Josephine Caldwell at 803-793-0600 or 803-571-1290 to express condolences.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.