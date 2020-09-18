Menu
Marvin Hamilton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Marvin Hamilton, 52, of 3618 Redstone Road, died Sept. 11, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Vernetta Hamilton, 1579 Colter Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 18, 2020.
