CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Marvin Hamilton, 52, of 3618 Redstone Road, died Sept. 11, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Vernetta Hamilton, 1579 Colter Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

