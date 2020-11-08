Menu
Mary Ann McFadden

CAMERON -- Graveside services for Mrs. Mary Ann McFadden, formerly of Cameron, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Brown Chapel AME Church, with the Rev. Harold O. Wilson officiating.

Mrs. McFadden passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, at the Calhoun Convalescent Center.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at Jenkins Funeral Home of Cameron.

All COVID-19 precautions will be in place at both the funeral home and the cemetery to include masks and social distancing.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Home of Cameron.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 8, 2020.
