Menu
Search
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Bass Freeman
1936 - 2020
BORN
December 26, 1936
DIED
November 17, 2020

Mary Bass Freeman

HOLLY HILL -- Mother Mary Bass Freeman, 83, of Holly Hill, transitioned to Heaven on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

Public viewing for Mary B. Freeman will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Grace Chapel in Holly Hill. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Felder Cemetery, Branchdale Highway, Vance. The Rev. Roy Lee Durant, pastor, will officiate.

Mother Freeman will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members and friends.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059.

May the work WE do speak for us!


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Funeral Services, LLC
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.