Mary Josette Byrd

BRANCHVILLE -- Funeral service for Mary Josette Byrd, 54, of Branchville, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center in St. George, with Bishop Baxter officiating. Burial will be held in the Temple of Christ Church Cemetery in St. George.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfh.net.