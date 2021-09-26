Menu
Mary Josette Byrd
Mary Josette Byrd

BRANCHVILLE -- Funeral service for Mary Josette Byrd, 54, of Branchville, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center in St. George, with Bishop Baxter officiating. Burial will be held in the Temple of Christ Church Cemetery in St. George.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Stevens Funeral Home - St. George
107 South Parler Avenue, Saint George, SC
Sep
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center
St. George, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stevens Funeral Home - St. George
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stevens Funeral Home - St. George.
I am so sorry for your lost. I am so sorry for the lost. Mrs. Mary I am so sorry for your lost. I will keep the family in my prayers.
Edna Jackson Delbridge
Family
September 27, 2021
