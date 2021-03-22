Menu
Mary Nez Brooks Cantrell
FUNERAL HOME
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC

Mary Nez Brooks Cantrell

ORANGEBURG -- Mary Nez Brooks Cantrell, 86, of Orangeburg, passed away March 20, 2021.

Mary was the wife of the late James Ray Cantrell.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg.

CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Mary was born in Hackleburg, Alabama, a daughter of the late Claude Spencer Brooks and Eva Dexter Cantrell Brooks. She had retired as a Seamstress Supervisor. Mary enjoyed being with her family and friends, and gardening in her flower and vegetable gardens.

Survivors include her daughter, Glenda J. Dantzler (John); grandsons, John Norman Dantzler III and James William Dantzler (Laura); great-grand child, Anna Lee Dantzler; and daughter-in-law, Donna Cantrell.

She was predeceased by her son, Bobby Ray Cantrell, and her grandson, Timothy Ray Cantrell.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 22, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
