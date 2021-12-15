Menu
Mary Smith Clark
Mary Smith Clark

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Smith Clark, 72, of 118 Brookstone Road, Santee, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at United Holiness Church of Christ Deliverance Center, Santee, with interment to follow in the Dantzler Cemetery. Pastor Raymond Smith is officiating.

Mrs. Clark passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, at the Lexington Medical Center, West Columbia.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16,at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old Number Six Highway, Santee.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving visitors at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughters, Laverne Clark at 803-974-9189, Linda Norton at 803-979-5368 and Annie Garner at 803-975-0003; or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID 19 restrictions by wearing your masks

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2021.
8 Entries
Like I always say when I call you, "it's your 5th daughter!" I miss you ma, I love you and I need you. This year has been rough but bearable. Only bearable because you were here with us. I thank God you were able to spend time with your daughters and grands before transitioning to heaven. Phadre and Lana will never forget you. I have over 200 messages from you. Please tell grandma I still love her more than ever. Rest now beautiful.
Linda C Norton
Family
December 20, 2021
My condolences cousins. We love you guy infinity
Deloris White Weston
December 18, 2021
My most sincere Condolences and Prayers, to the Smith/ Clark family(s) at their time of bereavement. Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Mrs Mary. God Bless You. Patrina and Sean Fogle Holly Hill SC
Patrina Fogle
December 17, 2021
With sympathy, Sis. Clark and family are in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord comfort the family during this time. To be absent in the body is to be present with the Lord. Amen
Bro. James and Sis. Gwen Gadson
Other
December 16, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Rosalet Rickenbacker
December 16, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of your Mother. May God strengthen y'all at this time.
Ronald & Rosemary Ravenell
Friend
December 16, 2021
My heart goes out to Ms. Clark family. May God carry you during this difficult time.
Elaine Mangrum
December 16, 2021
My smpathy goes out to the Smith/Clark Family at this differcult time
Ervin Edmonds Jr.
Friend
December 16, 2021
